PHILLIPS — American Legion Post #64, 15 Depot St in Phillips is hosting the Collector’s Dream Sale on Sat. Oct 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring collections of buttons, pins, jewelry, linens, craft booths and more. The Sweet Treat Café will have hot mulled cider, homemade donuts, tarts, carrot cake, apple pie and other goodies for sale. Outside vendors will be selling their wares including quilts from local quilters. Legion members will be grilling hot dogs and burgers at noon by the Legion Hall.

Next door at the Phillips Area Community Center, the Second Annual Gun Show will take place Saturday, and Sunday Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

Other outside vendors are invited, please contact Irene Tremblay at 639-2202. For more information call Winona Davenport at 639-4296.

