REGION — Some members of the local LGBTQ+ community who have struggled with the cancellation of June’s in-person Pride events found a new outlet to express themselves this month.

Pride L/A — Lewiston-Auburn’s LGBTQ+ organization that runs the twin cities’ annual pride march and festival — had to cancel its Pride Month festivities the past two Junes due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the group and its supporters gathered for an “Out and Spooky” Pride March that led attendees of all ages, sexualities and genders across the Main Street bridge that connects Lewiston and Auburn.

Queer people, allies, kids and cats alike were decked out in rainbows, Halloween costumes, eccentric face masks and the various Pride flags.

Among the group were students from the University of Maine at Farmington and their families showing support.

Cece Landry, a freshman at the University of Maine at Farmington, was excited to attend her first pride march in the twin cities.

“Being able to gather like this with the community is amazing,” Landry said.

However, she noted that it would be nice to have similar festivities and show support for the LGBTQ+ community in this way in Farmington.

“This march is a good example of what we could be doing … people showing good, positive support,” Landry said. “It’s nice that Lewiston-Auburn has an organized community with Pride L-A.”

Landry would like to see a similar organization based in and focused on Farmington and Franklin County, at large.

Shylah Curran, also a freshman at UMF, agreed that Farmington needs a local LGBTQ+ organization.

“I want an organized Pride March (in Farmington),” Curran said. “Farmington could be more vocal about their pride.”

Even so, Landry considers UMF and Farmington a safe space for queer people.

“(UMF and Farmington) are a super welcoming community. A majority of students identify with the community in some way. There is no negativity from the rest of the student body,” she said.

Landry however noted that Lewiston-Auburn “has something to learn from Farmington,” specifically how the area is so accepting despite its rural geography.

Landry finds it interesting that UMF still has such a strong LGBTQ+ community, though the area is fairly split in political affiliation.

Landry and Curran are both hopeful that Farmington sees some Pride festivities next June.

