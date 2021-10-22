WILTON — Meadow Lanes: Wednesday Night Ladies, week of October 13.

Teams: Mines in the Gutter 32-16, Living on a Spare 30-18 , Designs by Darlene 28-20, Bowling Belles 28-20, Wreckin Balls 24-24, Got the Splits 18-30, Just one More 18-30, Coffee Beans 14-34

Games: Jolene Luce 189, Lynn Chellis, 167, Vicky Kinsey 156, Mellissa Malone, 147, Jen Kelly 141, Gayle Donahue 136, Michelle Perkins 128, Heather Malone126

Series: Lynn Chellis 430, Jolene Luce 412, Gayle Donahue 379, Mellissa Malone 369, Vicky Kinsey 368, Natasha Richard 346, Jen Kelly 344, Heather Malone 342

