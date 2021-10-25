TEMPLE — Kenneth Jones, 74, of Temple died Monday after a section of a tree struck him while he was cutting another beyond the end of the Dump Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

Jones was working by himself in the woods.

“At that time he had been cutting a hardwood tree, as it was falling it snapped the top of another tree,” Nichols wrote. “That portion of the other tree fell, striking Mr. Jones,” who died instantly.

Sgt. Nate Bean received the report of the accident about 12:46 p.m. Chief Deputy Steven Lowell, Lt. David Rackliffe of the Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Temple and Farmington fire departments, assisted at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified.

“The incident is considered an unfortunate accident,” Nichols wrote.

