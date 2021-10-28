REGION — Organizations are hosting Trunk or Treat events this weekend to help youth enjoy a safe Halloween experience.

In West Farmington, the Elks Lodge is changing things up this year. Instead of offering a Haunted House event, it will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. It is open to anybody, an organizer said.

Farmington Parks and Recreation will also be hosting its Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Its “Drive Through Spooktacular” is “a way for the department to support local businesses and offer something fun for the community,” employee Jennifer Savage said. At least 15 businesses were participating as of Monday with hopes of a few more, she said.

Trophies will be awarded to the businesses deemed to have the top three best decorated trunks.

Pre-registrations were required, so new slots may not be available, Savage said. For more information call 778-3464.

Weld Recreation Committee will hold a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the Town Hall parking lot.

Douin’s Market on Route 2 in New Sharon is hosting an event from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wilton Public Safety will also hold a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re starting at Franklin Savings Bank this year,” Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said. “A lot of people want to help out, we want to keep space.

“Sidewalks will be closed and no foot traffic allowed for safety purposes,” she noted. “We’re not closing off the street this year. We started at the Post Office last year to provide access to Food City, but people couldn’t get out of their parking lot.”

At least 600 people participated last year and Wilcox expects 800 to 1,000 this year.

“We’re super happy to have anyone from anywhere,” she said. “In backs of pickup trunks, on trailers, it doesn’t matter.

Drivers not taking part in the event are encouraged to use Weld Road or High Street to avoid the downtown.

Participants should plan to drive down Main Street from the bank, turn around at the monument and continue up the other side. There will be businesses, churches and others passing out candy on each side.

This Trunk or Treat event will take place rain or shine.

Wilcox believes Halloween should be on Halloween.

