To the Editor:

Question #3: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that all individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being?

Just wondering here. I am not aware of any foods that are restricted or regulated in any way. Perhaps I am ignorant of some that are specific enough so the general population is not even aware of the limitations.

I know that in the past milk was heavily regulated to the point of even controlling the price dairy farmers could get for their product. Maybe it still is. The only other crop or category of “food” that is not allowed to be freely grown, harvested or sold without restriction in Maine (and I could be wrong) is marijuana and the many byproducts within its industry. For good reason it is strictly regulated to prevent endangerment and reckless use by our citizens.

It is my fear that should Question 3 pass that all regulations relating to the marijuana industry will be removed and all chaos will ensue. This bill would make it illegal for any government agency to stop growers, distributors and users from acting freely and at will, including removing age restrictions on the purchase and use of products within this growing menace.

Maybe I’m completely wrong, but I’m voting “NO” on this one. I’d rather be safe than open up a Pandora’s box of deregulation.

Rev. Ken Hinkley

Dixfield

