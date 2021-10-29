Franklin County Animal Shelter pets of the week are Katy, female, 1 to 3 Years: Oh, hi there, my name is Katy. I have a sweet and spicy personality. I like attention on my own terms, but when I’m done, I’m done, and I’ll let you know when I am. I would be best suited in a quiet home without small children.

Harper is a Lab mix, 1 to 3 Years, Female: Meet Harper! Harper is a sweet and active girl who loves being outside and always enjoys being on the go! Playing fetch is absolutely her most favorite pastime. She is very active and high energy and would love to find a home that can keep up with her energy levels. She loves going on walks, but she does need some more practice and patience with her leash manners. She has done well in the car with shelter staff and seems to enjoy car rides. Harper does have a significant prey drive and she will need to find a home without other animals. Due to her energetic and exuberant temperament, she would be best suited for a home without small children.

The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Please call 207-778-2638 for more information.

