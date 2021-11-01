CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A fire Sunday night destroyed a house under construction on Forest Lane, Fire Rescue Chief Courtney Knapp said Monday.

An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was at the site Monday morning.

“The cause is undetermined,” Knapp said. “It was not suspicious.”

The house is owned by Jordan Excavation of Kingfield and was insured, the chief said. The exterior was nearly complete.

“They were getting ready to Sheetrock,” he said.

Knapp, who was the first one on the scene, said the house was engulfed in flames when he arrived. It burned into the cellar hole.

About 25 firefighters from New Portland, Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis and Phillips responded to the fire, which was reported about 7:50 p.m. Carrabassett Valley Police Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

Forest Lane is off Elderberry Way, which is about a quarter-of-a-mile up the Access Road to Sugarloaf ski area.

