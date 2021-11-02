Jay VFW Post #3335 Auxiliary held its first trunk-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 30. Carson Dalot of Jay smiles after getting a treat from Kim Cote at right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

REGION — Rain Saturday didn’t scare off attendance at area trunk-or-treat events.

In Jay, the VFW Post #3335 Auxiliary held its first ever trunk-or-treat at the post from 4 to 6 p.m. Families left their vehicles and proceeded from one end of the parking lot to the other. They stopped by each car to allow the costumed youngsters to collect candy and get their pictures taken. Many also took time to pose in front of giant Halloween-themed inflatables set up next to the post’s door.

Gracie Richards and Caya Williams of Livermore Falls are seen with chef Stella Paquette at the Jay VFW Post #3335 Auxiliary trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 30. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

“We’ve had oodles and oodles of kids, between 250 and 300,” Janice Sweeney said about 5:30 p.m. “We got slammed. We’re happy. I couldn’t believe how many came out in this lovely weather!”

They are looking forward to next year, she said.

“They’re so cute,” Kim Cote said between handing out candy. “We’re safe, spread out. It’s wonderful. What a fun turnout, this is really a treat.”

Carson Dalot of Jay came in a dog costume. “We got him at the pound,” his grandfather joked.

From left, Blaine and Shelby Berube wait to pass out treats at the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 30.

In Chesterville, the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers held their event at the town office beginning at 6 p.m. Families remained in their vehicles with goodies passed to the costumed children through windows. Homemakers took plenty of pictures during each stop and commented on the creativity of costumes and their variety.

Chloe Robinson of Chesterville attended the trunk-or-treat hosted by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers Saturday, Oct. 30. Picasa

At both events many of those passing out treats also got into the spirit of the event and appeared in costume.

Payton and Richard Farrar of Jay smile after attending a trunk-or-treat event in Jay Saturday, Oct. 30.

Nathan Davis stands behind Henry and Addie Davis Saturday, Oct. 30. The Livermore Family attended the trunk-or-treat hosted by Jay VFW #3335 Auxiliary. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Adilynne Wolf smiles while Alizabeth Wolf sleeps during the trunk-or-treat event in Chesterville Saturday, Oct. 30. They are from Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

