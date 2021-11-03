ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preparing edible holiday gifts from noon–12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Topics include cost-effective ways to make holiday gifts, food safety tips for giving food as gifts, and using Maine foods in soup and baking mixes, as well as preserved foods. Recipes will be prepared in an interactive format.
Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gifts-from-the-kitchen-webinar-november-2021/
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty. 207.781.6099; [email protected]
