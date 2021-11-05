Sales

NORTH JAY — November 6, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Annual Christmas Holiday sale combined with a food sale. Holiday crafts, gifts, Christmas decorations, new hats, mittens, scarfs for the family. Winter clothing. Lots of new and gently used items. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400

JAY — The Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary is planning a Thanksgiving Pie Sale by pre-order only. The choices are Chocolate, Pumpkin, and apple. Pre-orders will begin November 8 thru the 19. Pie pickup will be November 22 and 23, if need be, from 10 a.m.to 2. p.m. Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping for another.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday The Post is continuing Friday night take-out suppers for $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. In November and December, the Post will start serving soup, stew, chowder and sandwiches every week including dessert. On Nov. 5, the menu will feature chili with cornbread. On Nov. 12, the soup of the day will be minestrone with Italian sandwich for $9 The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

« Previous

filed under: