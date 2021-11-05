WELD — Voters Tuesday, Nov. 2, approved sales of liquor on Sunday for consumption on premises by a vote of 173 to 56.

A housekeeping issue, the vote allows the town to authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays. The state had notified town officials of the need for the vote. There was an issue with Sunday sales of alcohol for on-premises consumption, Selectman Richard Doughty said recently.

Kawanhee Inn is the only business affected, Doughty said. If the question wasn’t approved, they wouldn’t be able to serve liquor on Sundays, he noted.

“A straw poll at a board meeting was unanimous,” Doughty noted.

