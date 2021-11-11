JAY — Selectpersons voted 3-2 on Monday to fund the same civic organizations next year as this.

Of the $15,660 given by the town this year, $11,450 was for liability insurance for Spruce Mountain Ski Area, which Jay owns with Livermore and Livermore Falls. Voters also agreed in April to support the Jay Historical Society, July 4th fireworks, Spruce Mountain Ski Club and North Jay Grange.

Residents supported the Area Youth Sports liability insurance request of $2,750 to be taken from the tower/recreation reserve fund.

Selectpersons Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Tom Goding voted in favor of keeping the organizations the same. Gary McGrane and Lee Ann Dalessandro were opposed, saying they wanted to open it up to more organizations that help Jay residents.

With a $3 increase in the tax rate this year, others supported keeping the donation list the same.

Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank received a grant last year and told a town official that it wouldn’t need the donation but asked for a placeholder on the 2022-23 budget year, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said previously. The town gave the organization $750 in the 2020-21 budget.

Several years ago the donation list was about $30,000.

Also on Monday, the Select Board announced a timeline for developing the 2021-budget, electing officers.

• Jan. 3, all department budgets given to LaFreniere.

• Jan. 12, budget booklets available.

• Jan. 18, a budget workshop at 5 p.m. with the Select Board, Budget Committee, town manager and departments heads at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym.

• Jan. 18, nomination papers for town offices available.

• Jan. 31, Budget Committee votes on a spending plan at the elementary school gym at 5 p.m.

• Feb. 25, nomination papers for town offices due at the Town Office.

• March 14, public hearing on the proposed budget at the elementary school at 6 p.m.

• March 25, absentee ballots available.

• April 26, annual town meeting.

LaFreniere said residents are needed to fill vacancies on the Budget Committee.

To be elected next year are:

• A selectperson for three years. The seat is held by Dalessandro who was elected in April to fill a year left on former Selectperson Judy Diaz’s term.

• Two directors for Regional School Unit 73 for three years each. J. Lynn Ouellette and Doug DiPasquale hold those seats.

• A trustee each for three years for the Jay Village and North Jay water districts. Leslie Gatchell and Stephan Franchetti hold those positions, respectively.

