LIVERMORE — At the Nov. 9 selectpersons meeting, Assistant Aaron Miller said a request for in-kind work to improve the tennis courts at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay would need town approval.

“Deb Roberts, president of Hollandstrong Community Foundation, has been working on this for several years, is looking to revitalize the tennis courts,” Miller said. “She’s submitted a grant, is seeking in-kind work from the town.”

The Hollandstrong Community Foundation was created in memory of Roberts’ son, Michael Holland who died when the SS El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015, near the Bahamas, she said. The foundation has provided scholarships to graduating seniors from three area school districts, she noted.

The two tennis courts have been unusable for more than 10 years, Roberts said. The fence has been taken down and the lighting disconnected, she noted.

The Hollandstrong Foundation began work on the courts in 2019. At the time it was stated a three-court facility would replace the double courts. When completed, the courts would be the site for Regional School Unit 73 home tennis matches. The project would also include new fencing and lighting for the courts.

The 2019 work led to the discovery that the courts’ formation had been funded by a grant through the Bureau of Forestry and Public Lands.

In January, RSU 73 agreed to assume obligation for the tennis courts which the Town of Jay gave to the district when it was formed.

Roberts said she was at the Jay meeting Monday and planned to go to Livermore Falls after leaving Livermore.

“I worked with Marc Keller from Regional School Unit 73, wrote a grant and we’ve received state approval for a 50/50 match for a grant of about $410,000 total,” Roberts said. Of the $200,000 needed for the match, some 60% of that has been committed from vendors offering their work at discounted prices, she noted.

“It’s not a done deal,” Roberts said. “We do have state approval (through the Bureau of Parks and Lands Water Conservation Fund).” Once it goes to the national level there are usually three cycles a year with the next coming in December, she noted.

Roberts is seeking $27,202 of in-kind work from Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore or $9,067 from each town.

She noted the three towns that encompass RSU 73 could team up when ground is broken on the project, have some help with trucking from their highway crews.

The towns could get together to decide what resources each could provide, such as one or two trucks to work with the contractor, Roberts said. Trucking old materials away and hauling gravel for the new courts were suggested.

Will this go on the town meeting warrant, Roberts asked.

“That’s the board’s warrant,” Miller said. “It’s kind of early right now, we haven’t even started the budget process. They’re probably going to want to look at the budget numbers.”

Livermore will be going through the budget process beginning in January, he said. The town meeting warrant would be drafted shortly after that, he noted.

“Tennis is a life-long sport,” Roberts said. “The courts would be very accessible to all members of the RSU 73 community young and old. It would be great for the community and a great way to honor our son.”

