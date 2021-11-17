JAY — New Life Baptist Church, at 66 Hyde Road in Jay, spent the Sunday morning service honoring those who served in the nation’s military. The service included patriotic music and recognition of all the veterans in attendance, including a visiting 90 year old retired marine who served in the Korean War. The service also included a video presentation that recognized the contribution of all five branches of the nation’s military: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Coast Guard.

Pastor Chris Grimbilas then preached a message that honored service, “Do What You Do For Jesus.” He use used the passage found in John 12:1-8. “Then Jesus six days before the Passover came to Bethany, where Lazarus was which had been dead, whom he raised from the dead. There they made him a supper; and Martha served: but Lazarus was one of them that sat at the table with him. Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odor of the ointment.

“Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, which should betray him, Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. Then said Jesus, Let her alone: against the day of my burying hath she kept this. For the poor always ye have with you; but me ye have not always.”

The message started with the way Mary served Jesus, and highlighted the need for people to have a heart to serve in all areas of life. Pastor Grimbilas noted that her service was sacrificial; the perfume she poured out was very expensive. The parallel he drew was that we have many people who are self-centered and have little understanding of what it means to sacrifice. He noted the sacrifices made by those in the military.

There is should be credibility, honor, and respect that comes with service in the military, but also with service in the church and in the home. If there is a heart for Jesus, there will be a heart to serve.

The challenge that we face today, Grimbilas explained, is that somebody is always there to complain about the service.

It could be anything from service in a restaurant to the cashier at the store, to government agencies, to the military. There is always someone who like to complain. In the text of the message, Judas Iscariot was the complainer. How do we handle that. First understand that God does not like complainers. When people complained about the leadership of Moses, God sent an earthquake to remove the complainers. Second, realize that since there will always be complainers, just keep doing what you are doing for Jesus.

Finally, we should recognize that we do for Jesus, how we serve, matters. It may not make a difference to everyone, but it will make a difference for that one person who really needs it. Pastor Grimbilas reminded folks that each one of them can be a difference maker. When we choose to serve, we make a difference. At the end of the service, several of the folks refreshed their commitment to the serve our community and serve the Lord.

The service was followed by a meal and a time of fellowship. A second service followed at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Grimbilas continued his series of “Road Messages.” These are messages that he preaches around the country as missions conference speaker.

Next week, the church is celebrating their 6th annual “Harvest Sunday” with a chili cook-off. Everyone is invited to attend. Bible classes for all ages begin at 9:30 a.m. The morning church service is at 10:30 a.m. The Chili Cook-off follows the morning service. The afternoon service follows the Chili Cook-off. Pastor Grimbilas will continue his series of “Road Messages.”

