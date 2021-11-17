BOSTON, MA — Kailey Pelletier of Readfield, participated in Emerson stage production of This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing in conjunction with their 2021-2022 season. The show is written by Finegan Kruckemeyer and directed by Pascale Florestal.
Kailey Pelletier of Readfield, is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the Class of 2024.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
VFW Auxiliary Sock Hop held
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
New Life Baptist Church honors veterans
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Psychiatrist joins Franklin Health Behavioral Services
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Do you love the scents of November?