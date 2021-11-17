FARMINGTON — Kristen H. Mazoki, DO, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a doctor at Franklin Health Behavioral Services. Her clinical interests include women’s mental health and integrating psychiatry with primary care.

Dr. Mazoki received her medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford followed by a psychiatric residency at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University of Camden and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Before attending medical school, Dr. Mazoki earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Drexel University in Philadelphia after completing a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Northeastern University in Boston.

Dr. Mazoki has a professional interest as a psychiatric physician centered on holistic patient care and enhanced by engagement in medical education, leadership, and advocacy. Dr. Mazoki is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, and the Association of Family Psychiatrists.

“As a physician and as your neighbor, I am here to bring creative solutions to the mental health care needs of this community,” she said. “I feel fortunate to join a supportive environment that wants to make access to quality mental health care as easy as possible.”

Franklin Health Behavioral Services is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Dr. Mazoki joins Rebecca Chandler, PMHNP, CS, in providing psychiatric patient care.

For additional information visit https://fchn.org/services/outpatient-mental-health.

