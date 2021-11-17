JAY — The weather cooperated and so did the community for Post #3335 Auxiliary’s annual drive by Sock Hop for Maine’s homeless Veterans . Over 800 pairs of socks were collected as well as monetary donations that will be used for hats and gloves. Thanks to all for another successful year.

From left to right, Jen Lane, Lynn Dunton, Janice Sweeney, Sandy Cushman, Nancy Donnell, Alice Robinson, Linda Brackett, Brenda Deojay. Seated are Kim Cote, Pam Manter, Stella Parquette and Gail Dube. Submitted photo

He, are two women checking out the donations. Submitted photo

