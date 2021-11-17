JAY — The weather cooperated and so did the community for Post #3335 Auxiliary’s annual drive by Sock Hop for Maine’s homeless Veterans . Over 800 pairs of socks were collected as well as monetary donations that will be used for hats and gloves. Thanks to all for another successful year.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
VFW Auxiliary Sock Hop held
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
New Life Baptist Church honors veterans
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Psychiatrist joins Franklin Health Behavioral Services
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Do you love the scents of November?