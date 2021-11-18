LIVERMORE — The Regional School Unit 73 board of directors accepted the resignation Thursday night of Vice Chair Michael Morrell of Jay and elected D. Robin Beck to succeed him.

Superintendent Scott Albert thanked Morrell for his work and dedication, noting they had worked together for more than a decade.

“He’ll be greatly missed,” Albert said.

A member of the community also thanked Morrell for his service to the district, which includes the four Spruce Mountain schools.

“Mike truly voted based on what he thought was best for the district,” he said.

“I’m going to miss Mike,” Chair Robert Staples said. “I felt he was the one who should have been chair. He is young enough to be my son, but he’s been my mentor. He’s going to be missed. I wish him the best.”

RSU 73 officials said they accepted Morrell’s resignation with regret and gratitude.

“I would like to say ‘no,'” Staples said before voting to accept Morrell’s resignation.

No reason was given during or after the meeting for Morrell’s decision to resign.

According to his Facebook page, Morrell is the technology integrator for Regional School Unit 17 in South Paris. The district’s website lists him as a teacher at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, also in South Paris.

Beck, who became a director in July, is from Livermore Falls, where she manages Rockin’ Sheep Farm. She is also a registered nurse.

RSU 73 directors also accepted the resignations of Steven Sweet, the physical education teacher at the primary school; Diane Berry, a special education teacher at the primary school; and Tammy Verreault, the district’s special services director.

In other matters, the board voted to hire another education technician and discussed staffing shortages.

“We’re dangerously low on cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers,” Albert said.

