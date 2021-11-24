JAY — The Franklin County Retired Educators participated in the annual Day of Caring sponsored by the Maine Educational Association-Retired. Each year the local group chooses an area school to receive help.

This year the school selected was Spruce Mountain Middle School. Three new staff members submitted lists for items needed in their classroom to help them get acclimated to their new jobs.

Recently FCRE president Jan Collins and Day of Caring chair Joanne Dunlap delivered staplers, staples, binders, etc. to SMMS Principal Carrie Luce and teachers Racheal Mastine, Pamela Roy, and Jordan Brotherton.

The staff expressed their appreciation to the FCRE for their thoughtfulness and generosity which provided a little boost during the difficulties of teaching during Covid19.

