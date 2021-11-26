Sales

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange is seeking crafters for series of Holiday Fairs at the Grange. The fairs will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 18; from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Farmington Grange Hall. Tables are available for a fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. Handmade gift items, candy, baked goods and holiday decorations are expected. Refreshments will be available for a donation. Vendors wishing to rent space should contact a grange member or call 778-6637 or 778-2932.

FARMINGTON —Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair on December 4 hosted by Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds of this event will benefit the Ecumenical Heating Fund through Western Maine Community Action. Tables are still available for artisans and crafters. If interested, please contact Kathi Thompson at [email protected]

FARMINGTON — Come join us for a Winter Festival at St. Joseph Center (parish hall) at the corner of Middle and Quebec streets, Farmington, on Saturday, Dec. 4 (Chester Greenwood Day) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the Winter Festival support outreach to the local community.

At the festival you will find quality balsam and dried flower wreaths, assorted gifts, Ora breads, crafts from Haiti, a raffle for a beautiful “COVID scrap buster quilt” donated by the Maine Mountain Quilters, as well as delicious homemade haddock chowder provided by the parish’s take-out meal crew.

The Winter Farmers Market will also be open during the festival. For more information, call 897-2173, ext. 1203.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay are continuing the Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, they will be doing a soup and sandwich theme every week including dessert. The price is $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. There will be no supper on Friday Nov. 26 after Thanksgiving. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

New Life Baptist Church, according to Grimbilas, is someplace that folks will be welcomed, fed, and looked after for that holiday meal. If folks would like to volunteer to help or have food they would like to donate, please email the church at [email protected].

Christmas in Madrid

MADRID Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with a tree lighting at the Madrid Historical Society schoolhouse on Saturday, December 4, at 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads. As they gather outdoors by the tree, there will be refreshments, decorating and caroling, weather permitting. (Rain/snow date, Sunday, December 5, same time.) All are welcome! The following Saturday, December 11, Santa will be handing out gift bags next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Children who live in Madrid up to age 10 are eligible to receive a gift bag. Preregistration is required.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events and to preregister for the Children’s Christmas Gift Bags. (We need to get some information to Santa…)

