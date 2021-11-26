WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter, week of Nov. 16

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 222, Stephen Adams 208, Ryan Cushman 207

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 567, John Gregoire 545, Stephen Adams 540

Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman & Tony White 245, Stephen Adams 244, Frank Cushman 241

Mens High Series handicap: Albert Farmer 659, John Gregoire 653, Stephen Adams 648

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 192, Cathy Walton 187, Cleo Barker 164

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 544, Cathy Walton 476, Cleo Barker 413

Women High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 258, Cleo Barker 237, Mariah Barden 235

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 689, Mariah Barden 673, Judy Cubby 649

Wednesday Night Ladies Week of Nov. 17.

Teams: Mines in the Gutter 54-26, Designs By Darlene 54-26, Just One More 48-32, Living on a Spare 42-38, Bowling Belles 40-40, Wreckin Balls 30-50, Got The Splits 22-58, Coffee Beans 22-58

Games: Kelly Couture 172, Cecile Willett 170, Lynn Chellis 170, Heather Malone 166, Gayle Donahue 161, Lisa Dube 158, Vicky Kinsey 153, Rocell Marcellino 150.

Series: Kelly Couture 463, Lynn Chellis 461, Cecile Willett 444, Heather Malone 439, Lisa Dube 433, Vicky Kinsey 416, Katie Dube 411, Rocell Marcellino 379

We hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving. There was no bowling on Nov. 24.

