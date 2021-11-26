FARMINGTON — The 45th annual celebration of Chester Greenwood Day on Saturday, Dec. 4, will bring a parade, special sales, food and fun to Downtown Farmington with events beginning as early as 9 a.m.

The celebration is presented by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce to honor Farmington native Chester Greenwood, inventor of ear muffs. Some contests will be held virtually again this year.

The theme is “Vacationland Fun” and earmuffs are required of participants. The parade lineup will be in the W. G. Mallett School parking lot with a start time of 11 a.m. The parade route will be Middle to High to South to Main streets, ending at the courthouse. A flag raising ceremony will be held at the courthouse afterwards.

“We left the theme pretty vague,” Chamber assistant Kaitlin Frost said. “Any of the four seasons, anything that ties into vacationland and incorporates earmuffs.”

A new category, walker has been added to parade judging this year for those lacking time or resources to create a float. There will be prizes for youth and adults with no limits on the numbers per group, Frost said.

Because of the high prevalence of COVID-19 regionally, the Chamber is adhering to Maine CDC guidelines. Social distancing and masking are encouraged, Frost noted.

Special events and promotions will be held throughout the day.

• A craft fair will be held at the American Legion Post,158 High St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Farmington Historical Society will hold open houses and wreath sales at the Titcomb House, 118 Academy St., and the Octagon House, 126 High St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• A winter festival will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 133 Middle St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wreaths, assorted gifts, Ora breads, Haitian crafts, a quilt raffle, and homemade haddock chowder will be sold.

• Center for Entrepreneurial Studies will be hosting an earmuff ornament decorating activity at their maker space, 156 Main St. from 12 to 2 p.m.

The Annual Gingerbread House Contest will be held virtually on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Snap a picture and upload it to the event page any time before 10 a.m. Dec. 4. Winners will be selected by the number of “likes” and comments. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and prizes awarded for kids (12 & under) and adult categories.

A business category has been added to the Holiday Home Decorating Contest held virtually for the first time last year. Participants submit a photo to the Chamber’s Facebook event page, then community members vote for their favorites.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Lights, Best Trees, Best “Vacationland Fun” theme, and Best Overall theme. Cash prizes and Chamber bucks will be awarded to the winners. Registration is open until Dec. 12 and judging will take place Dec. 13.

“We’re opening it to businesses to encourage more community participation,” Frost said.

The Rotary will hold its annual Festival of Trees virtually on their Facebook page with online bidding available from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec 3, through 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec 4.

Meanwhile, the annual Polar Bear Dip will take place at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake in Industry at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, as members take their annual dip in the frigid lake.

For more information on Chester Greenwood Day visit www.facebook.com/chestergreenwoodday.

The entire day is a celebration of Greenwood. Maine declared Dec. 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977. In Farmington, organizers would later hold the parade and other events on the first Saturday of the month; that day falls closer to Greenwood’s birthday of Dec. 4, and also allows attendees a better chance at warm weather.

“We’re working hard to put together a safe event celebrating community and Chester Greenwood,” Frost said. “To brighten up the holiday spirit this year.”

