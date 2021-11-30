LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Tuesday night, Nov. 23, awarded the cemetery mowing bid to Sunshine Pools of Jay.

It was the only bid received. The town will pay $17,000 the first year and $18,000 the second.

The town tried to get the word out, advertised in the paper and on the website, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said.

The board voted to terminate the mowing contract it had with Michael Webber in August after several complaints were received by the town. Afterwards, the board hired Sunshine Pools for $4,650 to finish out the year and do fall cleanup.

In March 2020, Webber was the low bidder on the three-year contract. He bid $7,000 per year. Robert Martin of Livermore Falls bid $17,500 for each of the three years and Sunshine Pools bid $19,000 for 2020, $20,000 for 2021 and $21,000 for 2022.

“We took a chance the last time,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said.

