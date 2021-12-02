FARMINGTON — A surprise party was held Tuesday, Nov. 30, for outgoing Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell.

Bell announced in October that he would be stepping down. He has served as the chief since June of 2000.

Family members, fire department colleagues, other town employees and state representatives were at the fire station to wish Bell well on his move from Chief to Captain.

Sen. Russell Black of Wilton presented Bell with a Legislative sentiment. Bell was presented a fire axe plaque acknowledging his 21 years of service as Chief of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department. He received another plaque featuring a flag and the fire department’s logo from Police Chief Kenneth Charles and former Police Chief Jack Peck.

“It was very well attended,” Selectman Scott Landry said Wednesday. “Terry was very appreciative.”

Bell will continue working with the Fire Department as a captain, so Farmington will still benefit from his years of firefighting experience, Town Manager Christian Waller wrote in an email.

Captain Tim “T.D.” Hardy was named Interim Chief effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, Waller indicated. “The Town appreciates T.D.’s willingness to step up and serve in this role, which will continue until a final decision regarding a search has been made,” he wrote.

Hardy has been with the department since 1997 and served for a time as Livermore Falls Fire Chief.

Bell was back at work Wednesday morning in his new role.

