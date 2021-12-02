FARMINGTON — A service commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Center Bridge.

Veterans, family members, friends and community members are invited to meet at the Park and Ride at 11:45 a.m., Gordon Webber, commander of the James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.

The VFW color guard will lead the procession to the bridge, there will be a prayer and a short speech. A veteran will place a wreath in the Sandy River and taps will be played, he said.

The Japanese began a military air strike on the naval base at Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, at 7:48 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941. All eight United States Navy battleships present were damaged with four sunk. Several other ships were damaged or sunk and 188 aircraft destroyed. A total of 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded.

“It’s important to remember these things,” Webber said.

