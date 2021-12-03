FARMINGTON — Dog Training – All 4 on the floor with Lisa Berry. $185. Starts Jan 5 – Feb 9, 2022, on Wednesdays from 6 – 7 p.m. Only 5 seats left for this six-week course!

Certified Dog Trainer, Positive Reinforcement training. Building a strong relationship between you & your dog. Learning many Basic Obedience, Food Lure, Sit, Sit-Stay, Come Down, Down-Stay, Heel, Loose leash Walking, Release, Housebreaking, Jumping. Teach your dog to not jump on people, including you! Remember, TRAIN behavior so that you can USE behaviors. Remember that friendly dogs are so happy to see you, or guests that they just cannot think about a stationary behavior such as Sit when they are new to training. Practice makes perfect! Work your dog at your dog’s skill level. BYO poop bags, Vaccinations required: Rabies, Distemper, Bordetella. Dogs can be 3 mos and older, all breeds and all sizes welcome. Upon completion of all 6 weeks of training, you will receive a certificate.

There is a registration form that will be needed to be filled out before the first class. Go to https://rsd9.coursestorm.com/course/all-4-on-the-floor-dog-training1?m_id=9dbe5e5351d911ec93eb0aea53178a9b&utm_medium=email&utm_source=transactional&utm_campaign=cs-am-email-rsd9

Classes will be held at Foster Regional Applied Technical Center, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington in the Forestry room.

