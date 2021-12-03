REGION— The Hight Family of Dealerships and The Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste teamed up to recognize First Responders by providing a much needed holiday meal this week. Together they delivered 70 turkey pies, 42 dozen rolls, and 22 dozen cupcakes to fifteen different agencies across Somerset and Franklin Counties. Founded in 1911 by Walter H. Hight, the Hight Family of Dealerships have been serving the automobile needs of central and western Maine for over ten decades. Now consisting of four dealerships: Hight Ford in Skowhegan; Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Skowhegan; Hight Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Madison; and Hight Chevrolet Buick GMC in Farmington.

In recognition of the fact that many first responders are working to keep our communities safe during the holidays and not able to always spend the holidays with family, the Hights decided to partner with the Bankery to deliver turkey pies so that first responders would have a Thanksgiving meal to look forward to. “We are excited to collaborate with the Hight Family of Dealerships to show appreciation and give thanks to our first responders who work tirelessly for all of us,” stated Matt Dubois owner of the Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste.

Chief Bucknam from the Skowhegan Police Department said, “I think it’s fantastic that our business owners here, number one have a great respect for the police officers here that are working on their behalf,” Bucknam said. “We’re always doing whatever we can to help our business owners and for them to come down and give a little slap on the back and say thank you, that means a million bucks.”

Sheriff Lancaster from Somerset County Sheriff’s department shared a similar sentiment, “The Deputies of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office appreciate the generosity, kind gesture, and thoughtfulness. The lunch provided by the Hights and prepared by the Bankery was delicious.”

The Hight’s appreciation for first responders is what drove them to create this annual event. ““We are so fortunate to live in a community with many agencies focused on our health and safety and the common good. This is just a small way of saying thank you, whether it’s turkey pies and rolls or just a thank you we can all do our best to help our neighbors and support each other,” said Sam Hight Dealer Principal at Hight Ford. “We are so thankful to have friends and business partners like Matt and the Bankery who are always willing to team up and provide happiness and cheer in the local area.”

In addition to the Skowhegan Police Department and Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, the Hights and the Bankery delivered meals to fire departments, paramedics, and dispatchers as far as Rangeley! “It was such a pleasant surprise to come into work at Somerset County Dispatch, and see the turkey pies, rolls and cup cakes for Thanksgiving on behalf of the Hight Family of Dealerships. We are often forgotten at dispatch for all that we do, especially night shift. And I wanted to thank you for being so kind and getting this food to us for the holiday week,” said Beth Moninski of Somerset County Dispatch.

filed under: