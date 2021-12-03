Dobby, Male, Senior: Greetings and Salutations. My name is Dobby. I am an older gentleman who is set in my ways and tend to be very vocal about what I want. I would love to find a home where I can be your only pet for the remainder of my golden years.

Ruby, Terrier Mix, 4 Years, Female: Meet Ruby!! This little girl is a sweetheart when it comes to people. Ruby gives the best little dog hugs and cuddles. Ruby would love to find a home as your only female dog. She’s been around male dogs in the past and has done well with them, so if your household currently has a male dog, she’d like to meet them first and see if they can be friends. Ruby doesn’t care much for cats and would do best in a home without them. This little girl is very loving and would be perfectly happy in a family that doesn’t currently have other pets.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: