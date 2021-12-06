JAY — A local man was taken to a hospital Monday after the truck he was driving hydroplaned on state Route 133/Franklin Road, spun around twice and went off the road and into a ditch.

The truck, driven by Jose Avelar, 39, believed to be from Jay, was half-way up on a stone wall and came to rest about 20 to 30 yards down the road, Jay Police officer Dan Demers said.

Avelar complained of neck injuries and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Demers said.

Two of the truck’s tires were blown out and there was minor damage to the front driver’s side corner.

Avelar told police he had just moved to the town. The truck is registered to Edwin Martin of North Dakota, Demers said. It was towed from the scene.

Demers was assisted by officer Cody York and the Jay Fire Rescue Department, which provided traffic control.

