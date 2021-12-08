Senior
Highest Honors: Summer Chretien, Kaila Godbey, Courtney Hogan And Isaac Parker.
High Honors: Christy Beaudoin, Alyssa Beaulieu, Owen Bryant, Madelyn Castonguay, William Fowler, Leah Gilbert, And Benjamin Wright.
Honors: Jayden Achorn, Samuel Berrios, Emma Blaisdell, Bayleigh Buote, Ethan Castonguay, Morgan Couture, Matthew Fenlason, Quinlin Fournier, Evan Hamblin, Paris Howes, Samantha Hubbard, Jackson Jacques, Trent Keene, Isaiah Marques, Jordyn Mitchell, Brady Nichols, Haley Nichols, Ella Plourde, Braun Porter, Thomas Violette.
Junior
Highest Honors: Gabriella Rodriguez, Emma Towers,
High Honors: Lily Bailey, Caitlyn Brown, Emma Diaz, Zachary Donald, Abrahm Geissinger, Lucas Towers
Honors: Austin Adams, Kilar Bellmay, Shayna Bonnevie, Brooke Brochu, Chance Brooks, Ryleigh Castonguay, Ava Coates, Emily Dubord, Bryce Dyer, Mariyah Fournier, Mackenzie Guay, Garrett Hunt, Gavin Hutton, Kyra Langlin, Mackenzie Michaud, Lillian Minoty, Ava Moffett, Kaitlyn Nichols, Samuel Perkins, Erin Teague
Sophomore:
Highest Honors: Leah Burgess, Megan Craig, Faith Maurais, High Honors, Gabriella Mcmullen, Brenden Veilleux
Honors: Hunter Bibeau, Kasey Burns, Darian Chapman, Arianna Donahue, Tyler Guay, Mary Hamblin, Makinlee Holt, Salem Hughes, Aubrey Kachnovich, Solomon Lovewell, Dominic Lucarelli, Olivia Mastine, Peyton Medrano, Julia Mercier, Jonah Moore, Asher Nisbet, Jaydn Pingree, Anna Plourde, Connor Roy, April Stevens, Nathan Teague, Ian York.
Freshmen:
High Honors: Bluebell Chen, Alex Grimaldi, Hannah Jewett, Riley Small.
Honors: Jace Bessey, Hunter Bickford, Benjamin Burgess, Skylar Condon, Hannah Dube, Lily Fortier, Connor Foss, Sarah Hawkins, Samantha Martin, Adria Mchugh, Larrie Minoty, Alexandria Palmer-Moody, Hannah Perkins, Emma Preble, Ellie Rodriguez, Cariana Rollins, Avery Ryder, Layden Washington.
