WILTON — A local man is accused of trafficking in a mix of suspected heroin and fentanyl after police allegedly found 18.37 grams of the drug in his possession, according to police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

Wilton Sgt. Ethan Kyes arrested Shawn Lord, 38, of Wilton on a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs — heroin, late Dec. 2 after he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on U.S. Route 2 East, said Wilcox. Lord was a passenger in the vehicle.

Lord, who was on bail, had warrants out for his arrest on charges of two counts of failure to appear, according to Kyes’ affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

He is being held in lieu of $100 bail for the warrant charges and in lieu of $300 bail on the drug charge at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He remained at the jail Wednesday afternoon, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction on the aggravated trafficking charges carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

