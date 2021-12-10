MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 19 at 3 p.m. Masks are required. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to “Christmas Past” with the original kerosene lamps and candlelit windows. Reeds Mill Church, steeped in history and tradition, is the only church built in Madrid. A one room building designed to hold about 100 people, the first service was in December, 1892. This year’s Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Please join us-all are welcome! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

