Baptist

JAY — Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue invites the public to join us for a time of singing Christmas carols on December 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. This program, as well as all December church services, is being held on the Lower Level. Following the program, cookies and beverages will be served. For more information, call Pastor Gary Bestwick at 500-3801.

NORTH LIVERMORE — There will be a Christmas program during the North Livermore Baptist Church morning worship service on December 19. The Christmas Eve service will begin 6 p.m. on December 24.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on December 24.

FARMINGTON — All are invited to, “The Road to Bethlehem,” a Christmas program that will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., in Farmington on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 – both days at 7 p.m.

Episcopal

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will celebrate a full Communion Service Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m., Friday, December 24. The Episcopal Church welcomes all people to worship. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street at the corner of High and School Streets. Masks are required in our building at all times. Windows will be open for ventilation so please dress accordingly. FMI:[email protected], 207-645-2639, stlukeswilton.org

Ecumenical

WILTON — The Wilton Ecumenical Community Outreach (WECO) churches will hold a Blue Christmas Service on Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Blue Christmas (also called the Longest Night) is a day in the Advent season marking the longest night of the year. On this day, WECO will hold a church service that honors and supports people that are grieving, living with depression, and those who wrestle with addiction. All in attendance are required to wear a face mask at all times.

Windows will be open in order to provide ventilation so please dress accordingly. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St at the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. This is a non-denominational service. WECO includes St. Luke’s Episcopal (and guests from Christ Church Norway), Wilton United Methodist, First Congregational, and East Wilton Baptist churches.

All are welcome. Contact St. Luke’s at 207-645-2639 or [email protected]irpoint.net with questions. Livestreams available on St. Luke’s Episcopal and Christ Church Episcopal Church Facebook pages.

