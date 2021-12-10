To the Editor:
Mitch McConnell, in the last few weeks, has been telling GOP donors, colleagues and lobbyists that the Republican Party won’t be coming out with an official platform or agenda leading into the 2022 midterm elections. The party did not issue a platform prior to the 2020 presidential election either, so any direction dates back to 2016. Apparently, there is nothing new to say.
On the flip side, the current platform for the Maine Democratic Party can be found easily on the Franklin County Democrats website. It is found by clicking on the link at the top of home page that says Learn More! You are likely to find yourself there, being recognized, being respected, and cared for. Many of the ideals found there are in process of making their way to final votes on the BBB and also in the critically needed Voting Rights legislation. That is what the Dems are doing for you. I’m not sure what the GOP stands for. Perhaps someone can enlighten me.
Eileen Kreutz
Industry
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
SUV driven by Jay woman hits black ice, rolls over on Route 4 in Livermore
-
Franklin
Kingfield man has medical emergency before car goes off Route 27 in northern Franklin County
-
Maine
Delivery of free at-home COVID-19 tests possible in Maine if federal program expands
-
Health care
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
-
Nation / World
54 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico