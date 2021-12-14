• Matthew J. Sheehan, 53, Medford, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 11, in Dallas Plantation, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dustin A. Welch, 18, Vienna, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Saturday, Dec. 11, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda M. Mooar, 38, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, Saturday, Dec. 11, in New Sharon, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• George H. Adams, 55, New Vineyard, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Dec. 12, in New Vineyard, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Wanda J. Nichols, 58, Wilton, violation condition of release, Sunday, Dec. 12, in Wilton, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Gary L. Choate, 34, Livermore, warrant domestic violence aggravated assault, Sunday, Dec. 12, in Farmington, Wilton Police Department.

• Matthew G. Maxim, 27, Wilton, violation condition of release, two warrants failure to appear, Sunday, Dec. 12, $3,000 unsecured bail, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heather A. Chaney, 32, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Sunday, Dec. 12, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

