Fayette Central School Mrs. Savage First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole. Whet do the rene dear eat?

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a sleigh for Christmas.

Love, Shawn

Dear Santa,

I want a cat.

From, Emma

Dear Santa,

Dirt bike, svombel, I phone13, air pads, four wheeler,

Love, Abel

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is for is barbie, Iphonepeoie.

Love, Kerstin

Frm Jayce,

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheel rafr poos, I prome

Dear Santa,

I want a American doll.

Love, Mea

Dear Santa,

House camper bost lols sleigh

IsIdella

Dear Santa,

I want a carbuta pen, litt car pletgit it gogit. What to ouy likeL

From Katie

