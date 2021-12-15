Fayette Central School Mrs. Savage First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole. Whet do the rene dear eat?
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a sleigh for Christmas.
Love, Shawn
Dear Santa,
I want a cat.
From, Emma
Dear Santa,
Dirt bike, svombel, I phone13, air pads, four wheeler,
Love, Abel
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is for is barbie, Iphonepeoie.
Love, Kerstin
Frm Jayce,
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheel rafr poos, I prome
Dear Santa,
I want a American doll.
Love, Mea
Dear Santa,
House camper bost lols sleigh
IsIdella
Dear Santa,
I want a carbuta pen, litt car pletgit it gogit. What to ouy likeL
From Katie
