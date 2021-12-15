LIVERMORE FALLS — As Christmas Day is right around the corner, I often think about how scared Mary and Joseph must have been. Mary was probably around the age of 14-15. Joseph was probably no older than 20. Their trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem was about a five day journey. In today’s terms, a five day journey (by car, driving eight hours a day) would be the equivalent of driving from Salt Lake City, Utah to Livermore Falls.

If Mary and Joseph knocked on your door looking for room, would you let them in? What if you didn’t know Mary was carrying the Son of God? These questions we should ask ourselves daily. How we treat the stranger is how we live our faith. Jesus said in Matthew 25, “Whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me.”

On Christmas Eve at 3:30 pm Mary and Joseph will be walking from St. Rose of Lima to the First Baptist Church. You are welcome to join in the walk, dressing up as shepherds, angels, or a cold Mainah with your winter jacket and hat!

May we remember that the stranger is not a stranger, but a friend we have not yet met.

Blessings,

Pastor Forrest

The Week Ahead:

Monday 9 a.m.-12 noon Pastor’ Office Hours

Tuesday 10 a.m.- Bible Study at Church

9-10am, 11 a.m.—12 noon Pastor’s Office Hours

Thursday 1 p.m.-Choir Rehearsal

Saturday 9 a.m.-12p- Soap N More Store

Sunday 9:45 a.m.– Sunday School

10:30 a.m.- Weekly Worship

11:30 a.m.- Potluck with church meeting

*As a reminder, as we follow all CDC Guidelines, if you have not been vaccinated (including your booster) we ask that you wear a mask at church at all times. Masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status.

