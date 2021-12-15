Mrs. Frey’s First Grade Class (Spruce Mt. Primary)

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. I would like Minecraft legos. Love Liam B

Dear Santa,

How is Buddy? I been good. I want just my family. Love Logan H. P.S. I would want a forwelr.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like some candy. Love Keegan C.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. I would like a remote-control hellcat. Love Jackson L.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like a dog. Love Mason L.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I love Santa Clause. How are your elves? I would like some hot wheels. Love Michael C.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves? I ben good becuz I was being good to the dogs. Love Anna M. P.S I would like a surprise.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I help my mom do the lonjry. I would like legos. Love Kelsey M.

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elves? I have lost a tooth. I would like a Jojo Sowu toy. Love Luna M.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like Christmas Trees! Love Silas N.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been good. I cled my room. I would like a netdoswich. Love Ruby F.

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like a doll. Love Ryleigh Rae Cole

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph like carrots? I have been good. I would like a cat. Love Teddy J.

Dear Santa,

How is your day? I try hard not to hurt people. I want a flying rocket ship. Love Blake D.

Miss Brann’s First Grade Class (Spruce Mt. Primary)

Dear Santa, for Christmas can I pleae have a toy Mis Bran and a toy Olivia and most of all a toy Connor

Connor B

Dear Santa, can I please have two stufe cats. And two toy mis for my cats. A now postr. Sum now dresis for teh sumr and hedbans and dols. Stufes to and tow unikorns.

Aubrianah F

Dear Santa, for Christmas I want Nintendo swich. Also some more morcors. Also can I have some crayons.

Thomas B

Dear Santa, for Christ mastmas can I please have also a dimin.

Ryder M

Dear Santa, can I please have 10 eg? Can I please have Ryan eg. Can I please have a big dog. Can I please have a popits. Can I please have a cat. Can I please have a book. Can I please have a eg.

Aiden C

Dear Santa, for Christmas can I please have a rapt also shik also bins.

Brooklynn A

Dear Santa, for Christmas can I pleaze have a big popit and fijit.

Brooklyn C

Dear Santa, for Christmas can I please have a lol. For Christmas can I have a citin.

Isabella A

Dear Santa, for Chris Tmas can I please have a dog? Also a bod.

Zyler D

Dear Santa, for christmas can I pleae have to cats! Also a dog! Also Ryan egg and a big black pop it thats black.

Gavin R

Dear Santa, for christmas can I please have nu toys. Also a nu popit and dimin.

Maverick B

Dear Santa, for christmas can I please have a pupey also Rian eg. Also am I on the nise list?

Audrey B

Dear Santa, can I have please a fish and a pippy and a toy Connor. Also a toy Santa.

Olivia L

Ms. Leclerc’s first grade class (Spruce Mountain Primary School)

Dear Santa,

I want to give you cookies and milk. Can I please have a tea set for Crismas?

Love, Melody

Dear Santa,

How is misteto? I am six years old. Please cud I have a barbe drem house?

XoXo, Ariel

Dear Santa,

How do you feel? We went to Florida. Would you please giv me a stufft animal dinosaur?

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am 7 years old. I would like a stuft animal elefint.

Gear

Dear Santa,

Do you travel arownd the Erth? I went to my cuzins house. I would like a toy phone for Crismas.

Love, Jasmine

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Stella. I would like a unicorn stufe for Crismas.

From, Stella

Dear Santa,

I would like to travel in your sla. I am seven years old. I would like an elf.

Love, Devin

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy for Christmas.

xoxo, Aspen

Dear Santa,

How do you get magic? I am 6 years old. Can I have a culring book?

XoXo, Adaliya

Dear Santa,

I would like a sled for Crismas. Fanc you Santa.

xoxo, Hunter

Dear Santa,

Could I ride in your slay? I am seven years old. My nam is Blake. I would like a snowboard for Crismas.

Love you Santa!

From: Blake

Dear Santa,

How are you? My birthday is on June 11. I would like a prinses dres with a cape.

xoxo, Kenley

Dear Santa,

How is your elf? I herd she was sick. I hope she feels better. My nam is Claire. I would like a ……..

xoxo, Claire

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My favorite show is ladybug and cat noowar. I would like my elves to stay longer.

Love, Lennon

Dear Santa,

How is your elf doing? I am six yers old. I would like roblox for Christmas. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.

Maddax

