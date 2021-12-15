Mrs. Frey’s First Grade Class (Spruce Mt. Primary)
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. I would like Minecraft legos. Love Liam B
Dear Santa,
How is Buddy? I been good. I want just my family. Love Logan H. P.S. I would want a forwelr.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like some candy. Love Keegan C.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good. I would like a remote-control hellcat. Love Jackson L.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like a dog. Love Mason L.
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I love Santa Clause. How are your elves? I would like some hot wheels. Love Michael C.
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I ben good becuz I was being good to the dogs. Love Anna M. P.S I would like a surprise.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I help my mom do the lonjry. I would like legos. Love Kelsey M.
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? I have lost a tooth. I would like a Jojo Sowu toy. Love Luna M.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like Christmas Trees! Love Silas N.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good. I cled my room. I would like a netdoswich. Love Ruby F.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I have been good. I would like a doll. Love Ryleigh Rae Cole
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph like carrots? I have been good. I would like a cat. Love Teddy J.
Dear Santa,
How is your day? I try hard not to hurt people. I want a flying rocket ship. Love Blake D.
Miss Brann’s First Grade Class (Spruce Mt. Primary)
Dear Santa, for Christmas can I pleae have a toy Mis Bran and a toy Olivia and most of all a toy Connor
Connor B
Dear Santa, can I please have two stufe cats. And two toy mis for my cats. A now postr. Sum now dresis for teh sumr and hedbans and dols. Stufes to and tow unikorns.
Aubrianah F
Dear Santa, for Christmas I want Nintendo swich. Also some more morcors. Also can I have some crayons.
Thomas B
Dear Santa, for Christ mastmas can I please have also a dimin.
Ryder M
Dear Santa, can I please have 10 eg? Can I please have Ryan eg. Can I please have a big dog. Can I please have a popits. Can I please have a cat. Can I please have a book. Can I please have a eg.
Aiden C
Dear Santa, for Christmas can I please have a rapt also shik also bins.
Brooklynn A
Dear Santa, for Christmas can I pleaze have a big popit and fijit.
Brooklyn C
Dear Santa, for Christmas can I please have a lol. For Christmas can I have a citin.
Isabella A
Dear Santa, for Chris Tmas can I please have a dog? Also a bod.
Zyler D
Dear Santa, for christmas can I pleae have to cats! Also a dog! Also Ryan egg and a big black pop it thats black.
Gavin R
Dear Santa, for christmas can I please have nu toys. Also a nu popit and dimin.
Maverick B
Dear Santa, for christmas can I please have a pupey also Rian eg. Also am I on the nise list?
Audrey B
Dear Santa, can I have please a fish and a pippy and a toy Connor. Also a toy Santa.
Olivia L
Ms. Leclerc’s first grade class (Spruce Mountain Primary School)
Dear Santa,
I want to give you cookies and milk. Can I please have a tea set for Crismas?
Love, Melody
Dear Santa,
How is misteto? I am six years old. Please cud I have a barbe drem house?
XoXo, Ariel
Dear Santa,
How do you feel? We went to Florida. Would you please giv me a stufft animal dinosaur?
Love, Ashton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am 7 years old. I would like a stuft animal elefint.
Gear
Dear Santa,
Do you travel arownd the Erth? I went to my cuzins house. I would like a toy phone for Crismas.
Love, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
How are you? My name is Stella. I would like a unicorn stufe for Crismas.
From, Stella
Dear Santa,
I would like to travel in your sla. I am seven years old. I would like an elf.
Love, Devin
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy for Christmas.
xoxo, Aspen
Dear Santa,
How do you get magic? I am 6 years old. Can I have a culring book?
XoXo, Adaliya
Dear Santa,
I would like a sled for Crismas. Fanc you Santa.
xoxo, Hunter
Dear Santa,
Could I ride in your slay? I am seven years old. My nam is Blake. I would like a snowboard for Crismas.
Love you Santa!
From: Blake
Dear Santa,
How are you? My birthday is on June 11. I would like a prinses dres with a cape.
xoxo, Kenley
Dear Santa,
How is your elf? I herd she was sick. I hope she feels better. My nam is Claire. I would like a ……..
xoxo, Claire
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? My favorite show is ladybug and cat noowar. I would like my elves to stay longer.
Love, Lennon
Dear Santa,
How is your elf doing? I am six yers old. I would like roblox for Christmas. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.
Maddax
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Community
Monmouth theater group gets grant funding for scenery project
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth "Beth" Ann (McAllister) McCashland
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dale E. Polland
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Margaret W. (Roberts) Frizzle
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lucille T. (Villeneuve) Gelinas