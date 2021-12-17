ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar on Jan 3, 2022, for home gardeners about growing microgreens indoors from 6–7:15 p.m.
“Growing Microgreens” details the ideal conditions for growing high-quality microgreens indoors, and the variety of herb, flower and vegetable seeds typically used. UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest will lead the workshop.
Registration is required; a sliding scale program fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This the third in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207-781-6099; [email protected]
