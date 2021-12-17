WILTON —The winners for this year’s biggest buck and doe at Steve’s Family Market were Wayne Sapiel, who brought in the biggest buck at 218 pounds and the biggest doe was bagged by Roger Williams and weighed 131 pounds.

Wayne has lived in Jay for 37 years and has been hunting since he was 12, he has shot three deer over 200 lbs., including his buck this year which earned him the number one spot in Steve’s Family Market contest. He plans on using his winnings to buy a new freezer.

Biggest doe this year was shot by the owner of Steve’s Family Market, Roger Williams. He is donating the winnings back into the doe pool for next year.

The store had a record sign up this year with 115 hunters taking a chance at winning the top prize. Steve’s Family Market tagged over 225 deer this season.

