Merry Christmas everyone! There isn’t much news this week only a warning to be especially safe during this holiday season not only on the roads but by wearing your masks at all gatherings if at all possible!

The only thing that is going on in town, as you may have noticed, is the clean­up of the old Post Office building and/or the “old” Gertie Trask Ice Cream Shop, and word has it that this summer they plan to open — offering ice cream here in the village which will be a great addition to our now nearly empty “village”!

From the “I Remember When … A Weld Family Album”: Gertie Trask’s Ice Cream Parlor 1908-1954 served what was acknowledged to be the best homemade ice cream found in the area. Gertie’s cones sold for a nickel apiece. She became known to generations of children as Aunt Gertie. She was seldom without a smile and was known for generosity. At the church each Christmas she gave gifts to all the children, with a puffing and blowing Tom Skolfield (the current Tom’s Grandfather) acting as her Santa Claus. Until his death in 1918, Harry Trask baked peanuts daily and they were sold along with other confections in this building. Gertie’s Ice Cream Parlor sold much more than ice cream, there was a glass case that held chocolates for sale and a large rack full of post cards for sale. Mrs. Trask also sold paper tablets and pencils as well as Sawyer prints of Weld.

Hopefully, I will get more details for my next article.

I hope you have holiday themed masks to make it a little more fun—I’ve made several for my family for the holiday-winter season. It seems we just about get one strain under control and another one “pops” up!!

I’ve got all my candy made and a few gifts that I made and the ones I purchased for my family wrapped, the candles in my windows and the outside tree all aglow and relaxing and enjoying Christmas music!

My daughter and family are coming from Mexico (Maine) Christmas afternoon. I made shrimp cocktail, sweet ‘n sour meatballs, deviled eggs, orange smokie wieners, chips and dip to munch on that evening as they will have spent the day with his mother and are spending the night here. Then my oldest son and family will arrive Sunday from N. Yarmouth, day after Christmas, to exchange gifts with all and we will all enjoy steaks, mashed potato, carrots, salad, rolls, with layered pumpkin pie, apple cake and candy cane cookies for dessert at noon on Sunday!

My computer has apparently been hacked, I think—first time anything like this has ever happened to me! So—I don’t know if I’ll have it repaired in time for my next article and with the all the family activities, I probably will not have an article for December 31. Enjoy your holidays with family and friends be safe and God willing I’ll be back January 7.

