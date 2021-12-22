Public walk in COVID-19 vaccine/booster clinic

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting a public walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 4-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington for individuals ages 18 and older. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome.

Those attending will be administered the Moderna vaccine by staff from NorthStar EMS and Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. Individuals should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them.

For those getting the vaccine, details follow for your information: Everyone entering should wear a mask and will be screened for symptoms. Once inside individuals will be given a hospital mask to wear.

After getting vaccinated there is a short wait period before being allowed to leave; the entire process should take about 30 minutes.

St. Rose of Lima $50 for 50 Fuel Assistance

JAY — The Food, Fuel, & Fiber Fund at St. Rose offers a “$50 for 50 gallons” fuel program to the local community. The fund was established last year to provide fuel assistance to lower income households primarily in Livermore and Livermore Falls who were previously served through the Good Neighbor Fund. Applications are available at Livermore and Livermore Falls Town offices, Tri-town ministerial food pantry, and by calling Stephanie Crowe at St. Rose, 207-897-2173 ext. 1203.

