Dec. 19, 2021 Service: The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. Pastor Bonnie began telling the congregation that we are in the Advent season. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer recited. The hymn sung was “O Holy Night”.

This Sunday was our Christmas program as the choir presented a program of music. The choir was under the direction of Linda Lyman. Also, there was a blessing on the Christmas mission project that the congregation donated for. The service concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Pastor Bonnie explained about the Advent wreath and lit the first candle of hope, the second candle of peace, the third candle of joy and this week the fourth candle representing love, was lit.

The sermon, titled “Love is in the Air” and scripture reading from Psalm 103:1-8. As Pastor Bonnie explained this was the last Sunday before Christmas, it was fitting to find out more about why God came as a baby to a world that was sinful. Why was it so important to God that He come? We learned that God did it because of the love He had for each of us. God’s love was so great that He wanted to share it with all of us.

Unfortunately, many children today, only know the story about Santa and Frosty and not about God’s love that made it all possible. As we study the word, scripture tells us that the conception of Jesus was the work of the Holy Spirit of God and while God is still God, He came as a baby within Mary, both God and a human being. God became flesh to dwell amongst us. Unless we seek, or come to God, we will never know the true meaning of what kind of love God has for us. Many scriptures tell us to come to Him and we will find Him. The shepherds went to Him and even the wise men sought Him out. God tells us to seek Him and He will be there.

Pastor Bonnie gave the congregation a description of God’s love using the scriptures. That God is love. She said because God is love, He wants the best for us, He always has us on His mind, and He wants to give us good gifts and provide us with all that He has for us. There is also a benefit of God’s love. God removed all barriers that would separate us from Him through the death of Jesus on the cross. God’s love removes our sins from us when we ask and then we can have a personal relationship with Him through Jesus. Once God removes our sin, His love brings healing to our lives. His love keeps us from death and Hell. We receive eternal life when we accept the free gift of salvation through Jesus. God’s love is so consuming, it reaches every part of our lives. Nothing can keep God from loving us, as His children. He is always there and will provide and protect us. God’s love is personal. As the song by Anna B. Warner and David R. McGuire goes, “Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so”. These words are the center of the Christian faith and the cornerstone of who God is. 1 John 4:19 says “We love because He first loved us.”

Around this time every year, many will be in church, many for the first time or it has been years since they attended church. God is still inviting people to the manger. To seek and find the baby that came to be born, to be born to die for us. That is how much God loves us, He came to save us from this world and to let us know that He is always waiting for us. This Christmas, meet the baby, get to know the baby, and understand why the baby came.

Announcement listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting cereal for the Food Pantry in the month of December. Bible Study begins at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. The church is collecting for the Retired Minister/Missionary Offering. Annual reports are due in by January 2. We are updating our Church family and friends’ directory. The Christmas Eve service will begin 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. If there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be canceled.

