A virtual short term 4–H program club for children ages 9-16 plan to meet at 4:30 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, and Tuesday Feb. 22.

The program also includes an optional in-person Maple Workshop Day on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Greenwood.

Participants can learn about tree ages and characteristics, practice tree identification, explore the versatility of trees, careers involved with forests, and learn about tapping maple trees for syrup. Youth will receive kits in the mail for accompanying hands-on activities including tree ring counting, tree cookie ornaments, tree identification books, maple candies, and maple syrup thickness and taste samples.

Registration is required by Jan. 12, to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Sara King at 207-743-6329 or 1-800-287-1482 (in Maine) to discuss needs.

