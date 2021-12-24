A virtual short term 4–H program club for children ages 9-16 plan to meet at 4:30 p.m. Mondays. Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, and Tuesday Feb. 22.
The program also includes an optional in-person Maple Workshop Day on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Greenwood.
Participants can learn about tree ages and characteristics, practice tree identification, explore the versatility of trees, careers involved with forests, and learn about tapping maple trees for syrup. Youth will receive kits in the mail for accompanying hands-on activities including tree ring counting, tree cookie ornaments, tree identification books, maple candies, and maple syrup thickness and taste samples.
Registration is required by Jan. 12, to register, visit extension.umaine.edu.
This virtual SPIN club will end in a culminating in-person workshop Saturday, Feb. 26, at a Maine Maple Sugar House in Greenwood. Learn about tree ages, identification, versatility, careers, and tapping maple trees.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Sara King at 207-743-6329 or 1-800-287-1482 (in Maine) to discuss needs.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Photo: Water tanker slides off Route 27 in Kingfield
-
News
President Biden signs defense bill with potential benefits for Bath shipyard
-
New England
An 83-year-old man died when his pickup was struck by Downeaster train
-
Maine
COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady as Maine makes first case report since Dec. 24
-
Maine
More snow possible Thursday in Maine