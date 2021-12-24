FARMINGTON — There will be many happy children in Greater Farmington again this year as local Rotarians saw a continued need to help area children and rallied to help. Farmington Rotary collected over 235 new sets of PJs in collaboration with area businesses and the Franklin County Children’s Task Force. Additionally, Farmington Rotary and friends of Rotarians donated $810. Pictured: Kirsten Swan, Farmington Rotarian and PJ Drive chair; Courtney Austin, Franklin Savings Bank; Rileigh Blanchet, Franklin County Children’s Task Force; Marcus Rowe, Farmington Rotary Treasurer; and Amanda Hilton, Franklin County Children’s Task Force. Submitted photo