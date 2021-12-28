On Friday, Dec. 24, preparatory work by more than a dozen volunteers was completed for the 7th Annual free community Christmas dinner. From left Eleanor Newman of Farmington and Theresa Forster of Strong cut and package pies for the Saturday meal. Some 130 people registered for the meal hosted by the 3C Society at the Harnden Masonic Lodge in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Friday, Dec. 24, Sarah Ryan of New Sharon and Meadow Kerbo of Farmington bag cookies for the 7th annual free Christmas dinner hosted by the 3C Society. Some 130 people registered for the take out meal Saturday at Harnden Masonic Lodge in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dan Palmer of Industry shreds cabbage for coleslaw Friday, Dec. 24, at Harnden Masonic Lodge in Wilton. Much of the prep work was done by volunteers ahead of the 7th annual free Christmas dinner Saturday hosted by the 3C Society. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser