NORTH LIVERMORE — Dec. 26 service: The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer recited. The hymn was “Go Tell it on the Mountain”. This Sunday the choir presented a program of music. The choir was under the direction of Linda Lyman. The service was concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Dress Properly” and reading the scripture from Colossians 3:12-17. Pastor Bonnie began explaining how we all have our own style of clothing. We wear what is comfortable for ourselves and that is how we buy our clothes. We have work clothes, casual clothing, jeans, sweat pants, and some even have dress up clothes for a night out on the town. Many people will wear clothes that show what they do. Police officers, fireman, military, doctors, nurses, etc. Many people can recognize others by the clothes they wear. We all have our own style, but so does God. He has a style that He wants all His children wearing.

When we accept Jesus as our personal Savior, we become children of God and we should dress accordingly. In Genesis 1:27, God tells us that He has created us in His imagine and if we are made in His imagine, we should dress in His imagine also. As believers, we get a new set of clothing that we should be wearing daily and not sitting in our closets. So, how should we dress to please God?

First, we should dress with compassion. Jesus always showed compassion for others. He showed compassion to the woman at the well, to the woman who bled for twelve years, to those that needed His help of healing, and many others throughout scriptures. He shows compassion to us, even today. Secondly, we should dress with kindness. Kindness helps others that are hurting, that need someone to talk to you, etc. Christians should show kindness to others that are in need of food, shelter, clothes, etc. Jesus showed kindness to others, even those who put Him to death by asking God to forgive them. Thirdly, we should show humility. As Christians, we need to be humble. We have nothing outside of God, and we should show others that we recognize this and thank God every day. Fourthly, Christians need to put on gentleness. We see how God is so gentle with His people, we should also show that side of us to others. We should show our gentleness in our voices. Don’t over react with yelling and jumping to conclusions that get ourselves irate to others.

As we move on, we should dress ourselves with patience. God showed us patience when in the Old Testament He gave the people 120 years to change their attitudes and follow Him as Noah built the Ark. He now shows us patience as this world is consumed with sin and He is patiently waiting for the unbelievers to believe in Jesus. Next, we need to dress with forgiveness. If God can forgive us our sins, we need to forgive others. Our sins are against God, and He forgave us, nothing on this earth can be done or said that can not be forgiven. Lastly, we should dress for love. God showed us His love by going to the cross and dying for us, so we could have eternal life through Jesus Christ.

We just celebrated the birth of Jesus and why Jesus came to earth. He came to save the world from sin and to reconcile us with God. As Jesus died on the cross, He asked His Father to forgive those who condemned Him to death (all of us with our sin) and for us to know the love that He has for us. Show love, not hate.

Are you dressed properly? Not just for this world, but for Heaven too. God is watching what clothes we put on daily, are you putting on the right clothes so others can see Jesus through you?

Announcements listed in the bulletin: the congregation will be collecting cereal for the food pantry in the month of January; Bible study begins at 1 p.m. every Tuesday; the church is collecting for the Retired Minister/Missionary Offering; annual reports are due Jan. 2; on Jan. 2 the Nominating Committee will meet after church; we are updating our Church family and friends’ directory; if there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church; and the AA meetings are held Friday nights at the church.

For information, check the website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org or email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be canceled.

