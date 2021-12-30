Looking back on 2021 in Franklin County through photographs from the Franklin Journal.
Franklin County Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington, right, joins Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong, left, and Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the first meeting of the year at the Franklin County Courthouse in Farmington. Donna Perry/Sun Journal file photo
Trinity United Methodist Church resumed its free fish chowder luncheons, by take-out in January 2021. Pastor Sungmin Jeon leans down to speak with Patty Stanley of Washington Twp. Driver David Hamlin of Wilton, not clearly seen, said, “I miss the luncheons.” Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
In the January 22 edition, locals talked about the “Buy Nothing Mt. Blue Area” Facebook group, where they offer free items or express a need for something. Farmington resident Jillian Huddleston posted in the Buy Nothing Facebook group to acquire scrap lumber and recycled materials to build climbing obstacles, pictured, for her goats, Mable, Matilda, Mary Lou and Myrtle. Photo courtesy of Jillian Huddleston
The Farmington Harness Horsemen Association presented two scholarships even though there wasn’t any harness racing in September 2020. Each year the horsemen raise money by doing a 50/50 during the races. The recipients were Emmett Trafton of Farmington who attends the University of Vermont; Emma Jean DiPompo of Jay attending University of Maine in Farmington. The scholarships are given out each year to area students involved in harness racing. Pictured are, from left, Trafton, Gloria Cushing from the scholarship committee and DiPompo. Submitted photo
Blue Crew, the high school robotics team, built 3-D printers for every science lab at the school in February 2021. Maria Howatt stands next to the printer she will use in physics classes at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. Submitted photo
Shopper Ann York peers over a snowbank on Broadway Street in Farmington on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the day after the Nor’easter that resulted in snow accumulations in Franklin County that ranged from 4 inches in Temple to 6.8 inches in Farmington to 10.2 inches in Rangeley. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal
100-year-old Ferna Girardin of Wilton gets her COVID-19 vaccine from her primary care provider Deborah Burchfield, APRN-FNP, who was giving shots in arms at the Franklin Memorial Hospital COVID vaccine clinic on Friday, February 5. Submitted photo
Farmington resident Elliott Eno tries his hand at ice fishing on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Clearwater Pond in Industry during Maine’s free fishing license week. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife offered free fishing licenses to residents and nonresidents until February 21. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
Katharine Wattles of New Vineyard holds one of hundreds of hats she knit for her community in the past five years. She distributed them to students, faculty and staff at the University of Maine at Farmington in February 2020. Photo Courtesy of Katharine Wattles
The Maine state flag and the United States flag flew at half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Franklin County Courthouse on Main Street in Farmington. Governor Janet Mills ordered all state and national flags be lowered from Feb. 23-26 to remember those who have died from COVID-19. “As a state and as a nation, we have suffered unimaginable loss these last twelve months, but the greatest grief is borne by families whose loved ones are no longer with them because of this deadly disease,” Mills said in a press release. “Let us pause in solemn remembrance of the 500,000 Americans, including 660 Mainers, we have lost, honor the lives they lived, and pray for the swift recovery of all those who are still battling this virus.” Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
A slalom skier taps gate poles on their way down Titcomb Mountain in Farmington on Wednesday, March 3. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
Donald White, 44, of Jay held three people hostage Monday, March 8, in Livermore Falls and died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to an autopsy report. Pictured is a member of the Maine State Police Tactical Team walking up Knapp Street in Livermore Falls during a standoff with White. Donna Perry/Sun Journal file photo
Volunteers Steve Ewing, left, and John Tarbox greet and assist people toward the coronavirus vaccination line at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on Monday, March 23. Ewing and Tarbox are part of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service group. Members typically volunteer communication services at Franklin County events such as the Sugarloaf Marathon in Carrabassett Valley and the Northwoods Gravel Grind bike race in Rangeley. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
Russell Black of Black Acres Farm in Wilton feeds the fire of the sugar shack’s evaporator during Maine’s Maple Weekend on Saturday, March 27. Black’s sons, John Black, left, and James Black, right, help their father guide people through the farm’s operations. James Black said they produced about 100 gallons of maple syrup so far and that they typically try to make 200-250 gallons a year. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
CMP Co. lineman Justin Fisher at left and Lucas Tree Experts employee Shane Holden drag the top of a spruce tree across Village View following a storm in Wilton Monday, March 29. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Athletic staff stand socially distanced and far from the action at a softball game between the University of Maine at Farmington and Thomas College at Prescott Field in Farmington on Tuesday, April 6. The University of Maine System did not permit fans to attend sports games in order to minimize staff and student contact to the coronavirus. Social-distancing guidelines were eventually lifted for vaccinated individuals in Maine in the summer. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
From left, postal workers Mariah Barden and Susan Jones help Farmington Determined Nutrition shop owners ship the boxes full of the RoeUrBoat tea. The tea was developed in honor of Rochelle Hager who passed away on March 29. All of the proceeds went to Hager’s family. Photo courtesy of Determined Nutrition
Though the sky was cloudy, a crowd gathered in line for ice cream on Tuesday afternoon, April 20, at Giffords Ice Cream Shop on Main Street in Farmington. Giffords is one of many ice cream shops in and around Farmington. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
Franklin County Children’s Task Force team, in no specific order, Milissa Cousins, Cheryl Martin, Linda Wyman, Holly Harrington, Bonnie Chapman, Aybine Kalisa, braved the windy Friday morning at the Children’s Task Force’s first free lawn sale of the year April 23. The FCCTF holds free yard sales throughout the year with items donated by the public. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal file photo
Baseball season kicked off locally in mid-April. The Cardinals, a youth baseball league, practice at Hippach Field in Farmington on Tuesday, April 27. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal file photo
First-grader London Rogers, who wants to be a doctor, poses with Cape Cod Hill School nurse Jesstine Meader for career day on Wednesday, May 5. Career day was a part of Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week at Cape Cod Hill. The Parent Teacher Organization arranged the celebratory week as a way to involve the students as they honored the CCHS teachers and staff. Photo courtesy of Kasey Richards
Firefighter Junior Turner, left, and Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross were recognized May 4 by the Farmington Fire Rescue Department. The men joined the department May 3, 1971, and have together dedicated 100 years of service to the department. Farmington Fire Rescue photo
Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service member Albert McDaniel tunes into the radio in early May. McDaniel was attempting to make contact with a net where amateur radio operators can chat with each other about anything under the sun. In front of McDaniel is the Franklin County ARES call sign, W1FCA. When McDaniel and other group members aren’t offering up emergency services, ARES operates as an informal club for amateur radio operators in the Franklin County region. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal file photo
The Class of 2021 from the University of Maine at Farmington march in an academic procession for their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 8. The procession and speeches were pre-recorded on May 1 in order to comply with COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Photo courtesy of University of Maine at Farmington
A rainbow manifested following a major hailstorm Monday evening, May 17, in the plantations between Wilton and Weld. Pictured is the rainbow seen over Mt. Blue in Weld. Photo courtesy of Laureen Nadge Pratt
Preliminary work began on Walton’s Mill Dam removal in Farmington, a $3 million project to allow Atlantic salmon access to Temple Stream and eventually the Sandy River. The project, approved by voters in 2018, is in partnership with the Atlantic Salmon Federation and project manager Maranda Nemeth. Pictured, Nemeth looks out over Temple Stream in Farmington May 21. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Students in the forestry and wood harvesting program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington competed in an abbreviated loggers meet May 27 after the state meet was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the log scaling event, student Josh Hebert measures the diameter to calculate the board footage while judge Jesse Sillanpaa looks on. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Veteran Les Gatchell salutes after placing a red, white and blue star wreath at the World War II Honor Roll in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington Monday morning, May 31. Wreaths were placed at other monuments in the park and Farmington Emblem Club 460 held a flag folding demonstration to commemorate Memorial Day. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo
Elementary-school students at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington cheer on retired-custodian Ernie Dunham June 3. Dunham retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year after working for the Mt. Blue district for 33 years. Students sang a song dedicated to Dunham and spoke over the microphone to thank him for taking care of the school and wish him a happy retirement. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal file photo
Mt. Blue graduated 142 students from the Class of 2021 on June 13. Students sat together on Caldwell Field with an audience filled with family members, teachers and administrators — a stark contrast to last year’s pandemic-amended “drive-up” ceremony. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal file photo