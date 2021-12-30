Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay is continuing the Friday-night take-out suppers. There will be no supper on December 31. In January, the first meal of the New Year will start January 7 and will be pork tenderloin, including dessert for $10. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

